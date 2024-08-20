Tickets Go on Sale Next Month for Nashville Zoo’s Zoolumination

One of the country’s largest lantern festival returns this winter! Zoolumination®, presented by Anheuser-Busch, will feature 1,000+ brand-new lanterns with larger than life scenes full of colorful, stunning imagery and fantastical beasts! Plus, nightly awe-inspiring performances from Chinese acrobats and entertainers!

With brand-new lanterns, nightly entertainment featuring Chinese acrobats and the first-ever outdoor ice rink, this promises to be the biggest event of the year!

Dates: Nightly, Nov. 16 – Jan. 5 | Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 9 – Feb. 9

Time: 5-9pm

Tickets go on sale for Zoolumination on September 18!

Event Features

Live Entertainment: Chinese acrobats and entertainers perform nightly at 6:00, 7:00 and 8:00 pm at the Amphitheater.

Animal Friends: Most of our animals go to bed before dark. However, Sumatran tiger and flamingos can stay up until 8:30 pm. Unseen New World will be open all night except on select weekend nights for Night Owls.

Beverages: Hot cocoa (spiked available), beer, margaritas, specialty cocktails, coffee and soda will be available for purchase until around 8:00 pm nightly.

Food: Quills Cafe & Grill, featuring a delicious Chinese takeout-themed menu, and Screaming Gibbon Pizza Kitchen will be open. Festive sweet treats and classic Zoo snacks will be available at concession stands until around 8:00 pm nightly.

Meet Santa: Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, meet Santa at the barn behind the Historic Home starting at 5:30 pm

Know Before You Go

Advance tickets are suggested!

Parking is $8. Members park free.

This is a rain, snow or shine event. No refunds or rainchecks.

Want early access to Zoolumination tickets? Beat the rush and get early access to tickets by clicking this link and entering your info. You’ll receive an exclusive email on September 16 with a link to purchase your tickets and can ensure your preferred day is open!

For more information, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/zoolumination.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email