Tickets for the MTSU Football Blackout Game are on Sale Now

Blue Raider fans, get ready for the 2022 edition of the annual Blackout game this month, as Middle Tennessee football plays defending Conference USA Champion UTSA on Friday, September 30!

The official Middle Tennessee Blackout ticket/t-shirt package for the game is available to the public. Sales will be IN PERSON only this season, with two different packages available for purchase.

General Fans $15 – Endzone Reserved Ticket & 2022 Blackout Shirt

Student Guest Package $12 –Student Guest Ticket & 2022 Blackout Shirt

T-shirt sizes will be available on a first come first served basis.

Fans can purchase packages in person at the following locations:

Blue Raider Ticket Office (Gate 1A at Floyd Stadium)

Textbook Brokers (1321 Greenland Drive)

Raider Tees (910 Ridgley Rd. B)

Alumni Hall (The Avenue Murfreesboro #1040, 2615 Medical Center Parkway)

Students make sure to have your BlueID with you to purchase! Student guest packages can be purchased in person for at the following locations:

Blue Raider Ticket Office (Gate 1A at Floyd Stadium)

MTSU Phillips (Student Union Building, 1768 MTSU Boulevard)

All season ticket holders who purchased their 2022 Season Tickets by May 31st will also receive a season ticket holder Blackout shirt. Season ticket holders eligible should keep their eyes peeled to their email for pickup options of their special Blackout shirt.

The official Blackout shirts will be sold while supplies last. MTSU Athletics hopes to see everyone pack Floyd Stadium to beat the Roadrunners, as well as honor legendary Blue Raider football star Kevin Byard, who will have his jersey retired by the program that evening.

For more information, call 615.898.5261 or visit The Blue Raider Ticket Office, which is located at Gate 1A of Floyd Stadium and is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.