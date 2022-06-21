Thrillist released its list of “The 57 American Barbecue Joints You Need to Visit Right Now” which spans from New York to Texas and of course Tennessee.

There are two Nashville area bbq joints mentioned on the list. First mention of Tennessee bbq is Martin’s Bar-B-Que. Martin’s has locations in Nashville, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Mt Juliet. Click here for locations.

In talking about the Martin’s Thrillist says, “Pat Martin’s downtown Nashville outpost of his growing barbecue empire is definitely the crown jewel. The massive building boasts a full-service restaurant on the ground floor, a huge beer garden upstairs with picnic tables, a stage for live music, two bars, and private dining space for up to 150 guests. Four whole hog pits contribute a hickory-smoked incense that draws tourists and locals alike into the pitmaster playground for an evening of fun.”

Recommended to try – Order any of Martin’s meats on a corncake, known as a Redneck Taco, for a singular experience.

Next up is Shotgun Willie’s BBQ at 4000B Gallatin, Nashville, 37216. “Beef brisket used to be an afterthought at Nashville barbecue joints: rarely attempted and basically tolerated as a change of pace from the usual porktopia. Once Bill Laviolette started importing prime brisket and sausages from his home state of Texas and cooking them in his massive smoker, local barbecue lovers finally discovered what they had been missing. Now he’s the undisputed smoke beef king of Nashville and a welcome addition to the local barbecue scene,” says Thrillist.

Recommended to try- Order plates of meat “market-style” by the quarter-pound, and he’ll keep piling it on your plate until you cry uncle.

See the complete list below.