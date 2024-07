July 10, 2024 – Do you know these men?

They are considered persons of interest in a theft case. On July 8, $1,076.89 worth of electronics and clothing items were stolen from Target on Old Fort Pkwy.

The persons of interest were seen leaving the business in a black four-door sedan.

If you can help identify the three individuals, please contact Det. Ed. Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email [email protected].

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

