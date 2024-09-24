Three Vols Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After Tennessee picked up a top-15 victory on the road against Oklahoma this past weekend, the Southeastern Conference office recognized three Vols with weekly awards. Redshirt freshman placekicker Max Gilbert was tabbed the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, junior edge rusher Joshua Josephs was named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week, and redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava earned SEC Freshman of the Week accolades for the third time this season.

Tennessee’s three SEC weekly honorees are its most in a single week since having three players recognized after the win over No. 3/1 Alabama on Oct. 15, 2022. Additionally, Iamaleava’s three SEC Freshman of the Week awards this season ties the school record set by Tyler Bray — who won it three times in a four-week span during the 2010 campaign.

Gilbert earns SEC Special Teams Player of the Week recognition for the first time in his career after making 3-of-3 fields goals and drilling both of his PATs in Norman, helping the Vols secure the 25-15 victory. The Memphis native hit field goals of 27, 41 and 32 yards and accounted for all six of the Vols’ points in the second half to finish off the win. His 10 field goals and 24 extra points this season both rank fourth in the FBS, and his 54 points scored are tied for second in the nation.

Josephs was a disruptive force on a dominant Tennessee defensive line Saturday night, posting three tackles, a tackle for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in one of the most memorable defensive efforts in school history. The win was Tennessee’s first over an AP Top 15 team on the road since 2006, and Josephs delivered arguably the biggest play of the game with a forced fumble and recovery in the red zone. He was the highest graded defensive player in the game according to Pro Football Focus with a mark of 94.4 and part of a defensive unit that limited the Sooners to a season-low 36 yards rushing.

Iamaleava complemented the elite defensive display with a solid performance in his first career SEC start, completing 13-of-21 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown through the air and adding 15 yards on the ground. He fired a career-long 66-yard touchdown pass to Dont’e Thornton Jr. in the first quarter and connected with Bru McCoy on a pair of spectacular throws for 38 and 42 yards in the win.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email