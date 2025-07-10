Three-Vehicle Crash in Murfreesboro Sends Two to Hospital

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a three-vehicle collision where two drivers had to be freed from their vehicles.

Ladder 11 and Rescue 11 arrived on scene and successfully extricated one driver before teaming up with additional units to remove a second. MFRD Medical Director Dr. Crook was also on-site to assist with patient care.

All those involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Two individuals were transported by Rutherford County EMS for further evaluation.

