Update: Tennessee announced on Friday evening that the three players have been suspended indefinitely.

Three Tennessee Vols football players are facing misdemeanor drug charges after a recent incident on UT’s campus, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported on Friday that Tennessee signees Isaac Washington and Aaron Willis, along with second-year linebacker Martavius French were arrested on drug charges after an incident that took place on Tuesday night.

From WBIR:

According to authorities, several males entered the Stokely apartment and walked to a room.