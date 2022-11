Detectives are seeking information about three unknown individuals who stole a blue Daixi PMZ motor scooter from CarTronics, 179 Mall Circle, on Oct. 22.

The scooter was moved behind a different building before it was loaded into the back of the Blue Ford F-150. The motor scooter has been entered into NCIC as stolen.

If you have any helpful information, please contact Det. Chris Paté at 629-201-5616 or email 0900@murfreesborotn.gov.