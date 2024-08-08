Three Rutherford County Deputies Promoted to Sergeants

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh promoted three sergeants in the Patrol and Criminal Investigations Division.

New sergeants are Sgt. Will Pinson and Sgt. Amanda McPherson in the Criminal Investigations Division and Sgt. Brady Greene in the Patrol Division.

Pinson joined the Sheriff’s Office as a detention deputy 19 years ago. He was promoted as a patrol deputy where he served as a field training officer and sergeant. He has worked as a detective 10 years.

He is a member of the Child Protective Investigative Team, the Child Fatality Review Board and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Pinson is a graduate of the National Computer Forensic Institute, a specialized course sponsored by the U.S. Secret Service and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

McPherson became a detention deputy 16 years ago. She worked as a patrol deputy before being promoted as a detective. She is a member of the CID Homicide Team and the member of the Child Protective Investigative Team.

McPherson was selected as the 2023 Officer of the Year from the Exchange Club of Rutherford County.

Greene became a patrol deputy two years ago. He was promoted to corporal last year. He is a member of the Mobile Command Team and the Field Training Officer coordinator.

Green is a state licensed advanced emergency medical technician. He teaches deputies the American Heart Association’s basic life support class and instructs medical training on gunshot wound trauma.

He wrote a grant obtaining bag valve masks for life support for all patrol deputies.

