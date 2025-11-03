Three Recognized by La Vergne Police Department in Pinning Ceremony

The La Vergne Police Department welcomed three new officers to its ranks during a pinning ceremony at City Hall on Oct. 31. Jordan Angers, Matthew Brown, and James Flowers recently graduated from regional law enforcement academies and are now sworn members of the department.

Jordan Angers graduated Oct. 31 from the Blount County Law Enforcement Training Academy. Her badge was pinned by her father, Army SFC (Ret.) James M. Angers.

Matthew Brown and James Flowers both graduated Oct. 30 from the Knox County Law Enforcement Training Academy. Brown’s badge was pinned by his father, Police Sgt. Jeffrey Brown, while Flowers’ badge was pinned by his wife, Katie.

“Today is the final step in joining the La Vergne Police Department, but it’s much more than a ceremony,” said Police Chief Christopher Moews. “The badge symbolizes authority, trust, integrity, and a commitment to service.”

With their academy training complete, the officers will begin a field training program, working alongside experienced training officers to further develop their skills as they serve and protect the La Vergne community.

For more information about the La Vergne Police Department and how they serve our community, visit the Police Department page.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email