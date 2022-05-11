Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) is thrilled to announced that Black Fox, Hobgood and Salem Elementary were named Tennessee Designated STEM/STEAM Schools during the Tennessee STEM Innovation Summit in Nashville today. These schools were three of only twenty-seven schools in Tennessee to receive this designation in 2022.

Black Fox, Hobgood and Salem join Overall Creek, Discovery, Bradley Academy, Cason Lane and Erma Siegel Elementary in achieving the coveted STEM designation making MCS one of the leading districts in STEM accreditation in the state. STEM or STEAM is the acronym for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

The Tennessee Department of Education and the STEM Leadership Council developed this designation to identify and recognize schools in their commitment to teaching STEM and integrating strategies that ultimately prepare students for success in the 21st century. The Tennessee STEM School Designation denotes that a school meets the highest standards of science, technology, engineering, art, and math instruction and is a model for schools across the state.

“I am delighted that these three schools received this well-deserved honor. This achievement is the result of hard work and planning by our administrators, teachers, and students,” says Dr. Trey Duke, Director of Schools. “The schools are engaged in real-world learning across content areas connecting today’s STEM learning to our future workforce.”

STEM education is a unique approach to teaching and learning that fosters creativity and innovative thinking in all students. STEM is focused on building critical and creative thinking and analysis skills by addressing how students view and experience the world around them.

“MCS educators are incorporating the STEM model into their daily teaching. Ultimately, our five-year goal calls for all thirteen MCS schools to receive this designation,” says Duke. “As a district, we are committed to ensuring our schools are preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow, today.”

To receive this momentous designation, Black Fox, Hobgood and Salem successfully completed the designation rubric including five focus areas: infrastructure, curriculum and instruction, professional development, achievement, and community and post-secondary partnerships. As part of the process, schools were required to submit a plan of action for implementing and sustaining STEM education for the next five years.

“The teams that led this application process were diverse and diligent in making the STEM process individualized for their school’s success,” says Lea Bartch, MCS Science Coordinator. “No two STEM schools look alike. Strong STEM teaching and learning is grounded in inquiry, technology, and project-based learning activities.”

Murfreesboro City Schools is a proud district of 13 schools serving over 9500 students.