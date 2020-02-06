Three MTSU ROTC cadets awarded Army Reserve scholarships

Three Middle Tennessee State University ROTC cadets were awarded Army Reserve scholarships during veteran appreciation events at a recent Women’s Basketball game at Murphy Center.

Sophomores Tyson Ramsey and Natia Zawacki were awarded Army Reserve Minuteman Scholarships, valued at more than $54,000, at the Jan. 30 ceremony. Also, sophomore John Sharp received a separate ROTC scholarship valued at more than $24,000.

Sharp, Ramsey and Zawacki were among six ROTC cadets sworn in as members of the Army by Lt. Col. Carrick McCarthy, MTSU’s professor of military science and head of the Blue Raider Battalion. Also taking part in the enlistment ceremony were junior Zack Dougan; sophomore William Mitchell; and senior Zachary Seaton.

Joining McCarthy in congratulating the students was MTSU Vice President Andrew Oppmann, who serves as an Army Reserve ambassador and represented the Army Reserve’s commanding general, Lt. Gen. Charles Luckey.

McCarthy said the ceremony serves as the official transition for the cadets from civilian to soldier. The cadets will receive $425 per month and a $600 book stipend per semester. Upon graduation, the cadets will be commissioned as second lieutenants.

As part of the Jan. 30 event, members of the Army’s 101st Airborne Division rappelled from the rafters of Murphy Center and delivered the game ball to retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Huber, MTSU’s senior advisor for veterans and leadership initiatives.