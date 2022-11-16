Three Lady Vols On Wooden Award Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List

From UTSports.com

The John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® announced the Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List on ESPN.com, and three Tennessee standouts are included in that group.

Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All American Team™ and Most Outstanding Player Award. After being named to the Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List on Nov. 4, Lady Vols Jordan Horston , Rickea Jackson and Tamari Key have joined their second national player of the year watch list.

Horston, 6-foot-2 guard, is averaging 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest through two games. She opened the campaign with a 20-point, 13-rebound, four-assist effort vs. No. 14/15 Ohio State in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio. She was off to a great start vs. UMass on Nov. 10 but suffered a lower extremity injury in the second quarter that knocked her out of that game and also forced her to miss the contest vs. No. 12/11 Indiana on Monday night.

Jackson, a 6-foot-2 forward, is putting up 16.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals through three contests, leading the team in points, rebounds and steals. She carded a double-double effort of 24 points and 11 rebounds vs. UMass on Nov. 10 and turned in a team-leading 17 points vs. No. 12/11 Indiana on Nov. 14.

Key, a 6-foot-6 center is averaging 11.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals through three contests while hitting 68.4 percent from the field on 13-of-19 shooting. In games vs. UMass and No. 12/11 Indiana, Key has managed double-figure efforts of 13 and 14 points.

Read the rest on UTSports.com.