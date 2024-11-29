Three Juveniles Arrested in Christmas Decor Theft

November 29, 2024 – On Thursday, officers were alerted to a theft in progress in the Windtree Trace subdivision, where three individuals in a truck were seen stealing Christmas decorations.

Thanks to a resident’s video surveillance, officers were able to quickly identify the truck. It was later located at Waffle House, with the stolen decorations still in the truck bed.

Three juvenile males—two from Nashville and one from LaVergne—were apprehended and charged with theft and curfew violations.

Source: MJPD

