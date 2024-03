March 1, 2024 – There has been an escape of three inmates from the Sumner County Jail.

The escaped prisoners are William Rutherford and Kenneth Campbell. Elvis Bush also escaped but has now been placed in custody.

It is unknown what clothing the men had on when they escaped.

Lock all doors if you notice any suspicious activity call the Sumner County ECC 615-451-3838.

Source: Gallatin Police