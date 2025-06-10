Three Injured in Small Plane Crash in Murfreesboro

Photo: MFRD

A small aircraft crashed in the Murfreesboro area Tuesday morning.

Three people were on board the plane at the time of the crash. All were transported to a nearby hospital and are currently listed in stable condition, according to local officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will lead the investigation into the cause of the incident.

Authorities have not released additional details, but further updates are expected as more information becomes available.

