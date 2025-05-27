Three from MTSU Honored with Statewide Community Service Award

Middle Tennessee State University’s Nancy Prescott, a graduate student in history; Dianna Rust, professor in University Studies, and Violet Cox-Wingo, Department of Social Work lecturer, were recently honored among recipients of the 2025 Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award.

Presented by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, the prestigious award honors exemplary service and leadership in community engagement across the state’s higher education institutions and were presented during a special ceremony at the Tennessee Capitol.

This award is given to students, faculty, or staff members from Tennessee’s two- and four-year postsecondary institutions each year. It recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a strong commitment to volunteerism, public service and leadership in community organizations. Each recipient receives a $1,000 cash prize for their outstanding contributions.

Prescott, recently appointed student engagement coordinator for the MTSU Honors College, has significantly promoted civic learning on campus. She is an active member of the university’s chapter of the American Democracy Project for Civic Learning, where she works to foster a deeper understanding of civic responsibilities among students.

“Harold Love Sr.’s life of service, from his work with civil rights activists in the 1960s to his years of public service for the city of Nashville and the state at large, is a model for all of us. To be associated with the Love family in any way is a tremendous honor,” said Prescott. “This award has strengthened my resolve and reenergized me to champion the causes I hold close to my heart. I am incredibly grateful!”

Named after late Rep. Harold Love Sr., the award was established in 1991 and later renamed in 1997 to honor his legacy of public service. The program continues to celebrate individuals who serve as ambassadors for community engagement throughout Tennessee’s higher education system.

“There have been so many books written about leadership, and many have tried to define it with varying levels of success. Nancy Prescott has uncovered the secret of true leadership: service,” said Leah Lyons, dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “I celebrate Nancy’s leadership on campus and in our community. I am so pleased that she is a recipient of this award.”

With over 30 years of experience in higher education, Rust is the coordinator for MTSU’s Integrated Studies and Professional Studies programs. In addition to her teaching and mentorship roles, she recently served as the event director for the annual Relay for Life event on campus, demonstrating her commitment to charitable service and community involvement.

“Part of MTSU’s mission is public service, and personally, it is something I highly value. I think we are called to give back to our community,” said Rust. “I’ve incorporated service learning in several of my classes because it supports instruction and helps students see how they can apply what they are learning in the real world. It teaches them things about themselves and improves soft skills, too. I am honored and humbled to be recognized.”

Cox-Wingo’s recognition reflects her decades-long dedication to public service, mental health advocacy, and social justice. A licensed clinical social worker and retired chief of Social Work Service for the Department of Veterans Affairs, she has championed causes ranging from mental health access to civic engagement.

Currently a lecturer in MTSU’s Department of Social Work, she continues to mentor and inspire students through both academic instruction and real-world application of service. As a Diamond Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and a lifelong member of the NAACP, Cox-Wingo exemplifies the values of compassionate leadership and enduring community involvement.

“Community service is not just something I do — it’s who I am,” said Cox-Wingo. “Whether through mental health advocacy, civic engagement, or mentoring students, my goal has always been to leave every space better than I found it.”

