Three Dogs Killed in Murfreesboro House Fire

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) responded to a residential home Wednesday night following reports of smoke coming from the front door.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke throughout the residence. Firefighters immediately began fire suppression efforts and conducted a search of the home.

The homeowner had evacuated safely before MFRD’s arrival, but three dogs were still inside. Firefighters located and removed the animals; unfortunately, they did not survive.

The fire was extinguished, and the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause. Freezing temperatures added to the hazards faced by firefighters during the incident.

The homeowner declined assistance from the Red Cross and will stay with family.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email