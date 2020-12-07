While the holidays might look a little different this year in 2020, holiday gifting can still be special!

When planning gifts for friends, neighbors, and family, consider gifts for pets as a thoughtful and fun addition. At Three Dog Bakery, we make it easy with prepared gift packaged items like decorated dog cookies that are ready for you to purchase.

Personalized Pet Treats

If you’re looking to make it even more special, we have case treats that can be personalized with a dog’s name or short message and then packaged as gifts.

We recommend our Stocking Cookie, a crunchy peanut butter biscuit decorated with seasonal colors and a dog’s name.

Stocking Stuffers

At Three Dog Bakery, the store has been decorated for the holidays and you’ll find a wide variety of options to fill your pup’s stocking, wrap to put under the tree, or serve for a delicious Christmas morning snack. Come shop at Three Dog Bakery in Mt. Juliet for Christmas collars and bandanas, Christmas dog toys, dog stockings, gift baskets, and seasonal packaged treats.

Our dipped delight gift boxes filled with dipped peanut butter biscuits make for an especially cute stocking stuffer!

Avoid the Crowds – Shop now!

Many of Three Dog Bakery’s gift options, including some case treats, can be purchased now and last through the holiday.

If you prefer to shop curbside rather than shop in-store, you can place an order online or give us a call at (615) 701-2128 to talk through all our options and complete a transaction.

Three Dog Bakery is located at:

1982 W. Providence Pkwy #102

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

For information, call (615) 701-2128 or contact Three Dog Bakery online.