Three City of La Vergne Employees Elected to Serve on State Committee

Three city employees have been elected to serve on the Tennessee Advisory Committee on Arson (TACA).

Fire Marshal Curtis Brinkley, who has served on the board for several years, was voted by his peers to serve as the Middle Tennessee Vice President. Life Safety Officer Kevin Douglas and Crime Scene Supervisor Kristine Keeves were both elected to serve on the TACA Board of Directors. Douglas is one of three to represent the Middle Tennessee district. Keeves will serve as treasurer.

TACA is one of the primary educational providers for Tennessee fire investigators. “This is a great organization that provides excellent training to investigators. Not only do we concentrate on the educational aspect but our organization also supports the 1-800 arson hotline,” says Fire Marshal Brinkley. “We offer rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of an arson suspect.”

Please help us congratulate our employees and remember, if you have information on an arson crime you are encouraged to call 1-800-762-3017.


