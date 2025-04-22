Three Charged Juveniles In Conjunction With Smyrna Middle School Fire

April 22, 2025 – Three juveniles were charged with felonies related to a classroom fire at Smyrna Middle School April 17 by the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office (RCFMO).

The charges included aggravated arson, false reports, and 20 counts of reckless endangerment. The multi-day investigation concluded Monday with investigators bringing the listed charges.

Assisting RCFMO were Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers, investigators from the Smyrna Fire Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The identity of the defendants will not be released due to their juvenile status.

Juveniles were taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

