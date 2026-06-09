Three Charged In Murfreesboro Retail Theft Ring Targeting Walmart

Three people have been charged after Murfreesboro Police dismantled a retail theft ring involving stolen electric toothbrushes from a Walmart store with the help of license plate reader technology.

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According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, Property Crimes detectives arrested Devonta Gooden, 28, Deasia White, 18, and Shaun Leggs, 36, on June 4 and charged them with organized retail theft. White also faces charges of simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said analysts in the department’s Real Time Crime Center used automated license plate reader, or ALPR, technology to identify a vehicle linked to the thefts.

Investigators determined the group allegedly operated by having one person enter the Walmart on Old Fort Parkway, fill a bag with electric toothbrushes and leave without paying. Another person would then return the stolen merchandise to customer service without a receipt and receive refunds on gift cards, according to police.

Authorities said the scheme resulted in thousands of dollars worth of electric toothbrushes being stolen and refunded. Investigators also recovered additional high-end items inside the suspects’ vehicle that police said had just been stolen from the store.

Gooden, White and Leggs were released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on $3,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on July 9.

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