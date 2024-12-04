Three Cars Involved in Murfreesboro Crash Near I-840

A serious injury crash involving three cars in Murfreesboro is under investigation.

Police responded to the crash on Broad Street outbound near I-840 around 1pm.

The road was shut down but has since reopened. No other information has been released at this time.

Traffic Alert

NW Broad Street outbound near I-840 is shut down due to a serious injury crash involving three cars. Traffic is currently being diverted back toward the city. Expect long traffic delays so, please find another route. pic.twitter.com/kZhFGRjUt8 — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) December 4, 2024

