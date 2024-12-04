Three Cars Involved in Murfreesboro Crash Near I-840

Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

A serious injury crash involving three cars in Murfreesboro is under investigation.

Police responded to the crash on Broad Street outbound near I-840 around 1pm.

The road was shut down but has since reopened. No other information has been released at this time.

