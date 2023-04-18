Three Blue Raiders Named to Conference USA All-Academic Teams

DALLAS – Conference USA has released its 2022-23 Women’s Golf All-Academic teams, with three Blue Raiders among those honored. Abbie Lee earned first team accolades, while Taylor Edlin and Molly Bebelaar were named to the second team.

Lee holds a 4.0 GPA in Mechatronics Engineering and finished the regular season with a 75.9 scoring average. The sophomore from Glasgow, Ky., was a member of the Blue Raider lineup in all nine team tournaments this season.

Edlin has a 3.8 GPA in Criminal Justice Administration and Spanish. Her 74.3 regular season stroke average was more than two strokes lower than her career average entering the season. The senior from Louisville, Ky., has three top-10 individual finishes and leads Middle Tennessee with 74 birdies on the season.

Bebelaar has a 3.8 GPA in Leisure and Sport Management and recorded a 76.0 stroke average in the regular season. Her score of 216 at the Evie Odom Invitational was the second-lowest tournament score of the season by a Blue Raider.

This is the first All-Academic Team honor for each of the three Blue Raiders.

Source: MTSU Athletics

