Three Blue Raiders earn Conference USA Scholar Athlete Awards

DALLAS – Three Middle Tennessee student-athletes earned Conference USA Scholar Athlete Awards for their respective sports, as announced by the league Wednesday. Francisco Rocha took the men’s tennis award, Owen Stamper earned the honor for men’s golf, and Taylor Edlin is the women’s golf Scholar Athlete Award recipient.

Rocha caps off a season that saw him named First Team All-CUSA in both singles and doubles as well as CUSA All-Academic Team, Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Commissioner’s Academic Medal honors. He finishes his career with 167 combined wins and 2021 CUSA Player of the Year recognition.

Stamper was named the 2023 CUSA Player of the Year and First Team All-CUSA, finishing the year as the highest-ranked player in the league by Golfstat at No. 193. He adds the CUSA Scholar Athlete Award to Commissioner’s Academic Medal and Honor Roll and CSC Academic All-District recognition. Stamper finished in the top five of four tournaments, including a win in the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate.

Edlin was named Second Team All-CUSA and Second Team All-Academic in 2023. She also earned CUSA Commissioner’s Academic Medal and Honor Roll recognition while recording the eighth-lowest single-season stroke average in program history at 74.2.

MTSU’s three Scholar Athlete Award winners are its most since 2018-19. Edlin, Stamper and Rocha each earned CUSA Scholar Athlete Awards for the first time in their careers.

Source: MTSU

