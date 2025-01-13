THP to Set Sobriety Checkpoint in Rutherford County Jan. 24

Drivers will be stopped to check for those driving impaired during a sobriety checkpoint from 10 p.m. to midnight on Friday, January 24, on Rutherford Boulevard between Broad Street and Church Street.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Shawn Boyd said THP troopers and members of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force will look to see if drivers appear to be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the checkpoint.

“This is continued enforcement of impaired drivers we want to get off the roadways in Rutherford County,” Boyd said.

Forty-seven people died from traffic fatalities in 2024 in Rutherford County, Boyd said, adding Rutherford County is now the fourth largest county in population in Tennessee.

Troopers, officers and deputies will also check for driving distracted by using cell phones, failing to wear seat belts and violating other traffic laws.

