THP to Hold Sobriety Checkpoint Friday in Rutherford County

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will watch for impaired drivers during a sobriety checkpoint Friday on U.S. Highway 231 South (Shelbyville Highway).

The checkpoint will be from 10 p.m. to midnight at Shelbyville Highway at Fosterville-Campground Road, said THP Sgt. Dalton Hunt.

Troopers chose the location because a high number of crashes and DUI arrests on the highway, he said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force members will assist with the checkpoint.

