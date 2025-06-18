THP Schedules Sobriety Checkpoint for Friday

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and local law enforcement will check for drivers under the influence and traffic violations during a sobriety checkpoint from 10 p.m. to midnight, Friday at U.S. Highway 231 North and Arnold Drive.

Joining the troopers in enforcing the traffic laws will be Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force members from law enforcement agencies in the county, said THP Sgt. Barry Qualls.

“Several first responders in the area will be looking for impaired drivers,” Qualls said. “We urge people to drive safely and not drive under the influence.”

Objectives include:

• Reduce crashes

• Use high visibility to promote voluntary compliance with traffic laws

• Encourage drivers to designate a sober driver or sober ride

Troopers, deputies and officers will also watch for aggressive and reckle

