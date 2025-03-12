Operation Impact I-24 Takes Place Friday to Reduce Traffic Fatalities Across Tennessee

Reducing traffic deaths on Interstate 24 in Tennessee will be the goal of Operation Impact I-24 Traffic Enforcement Friday, March 14 from midnight through 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force will partner with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and law enforcement officers from all counties on I-24 from the Kentucky state line to the Georgia state line, said Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Shawn Boyd.

“We will watch for aggressive and distracted drivers in an effort to curb our fatalities,” Boyd said.

THP Trooper David Haga said state troopers, deputies and officers will focus on drivers who are impaired, driving recklessly and aggressively, speeding, handling cell phones when driving and failing to wear seat belts.

“Our goal is to reduce crashes and fatalities that happen on Interstate 24,” Haga said.

Participating counties include troopers and officers from Rutherford, Montgomery, Robertson, Davidson, Coffee, Grundy, Marion and Hamilton.

The Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force includes THP, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, MTSU, York VA and Eagleville Police, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

THSO provides grant funding to support the Task Force’s increased enforcement during this campaign. For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

