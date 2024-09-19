Thousands of Platform Beds Sold at Amazon, Walmart Recalled

Lucid® is conducting a voluntary recall on a discontinued version of the Lucid Platform Bed with an Upholstered Square Tufted Headboard, manufactured between 2019 and 2021.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has received 245 reports of the beds breaking, sagging or collapsing during use, causing 18 injuries, including contusions and bruises.

This recall involves Lucid Platform Beds with an upholstered square tufted headboard in Twin, Full, Queen, King and Cal-King sizes. They were sold in beige, black, charcoal, cobalt, pearl, and stone colors. The recalled beds have wooden support beams and wooden support legs and a white federal law label with “Made For: CVB INC, 1525 W 2960 S, LOGAN, UT 84321” printed on it. The federal law label is located on the backside of the headboard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Lucid for a free replacement bed frame. Consumers must write “recalled” on the support rails of the bed with a permanent marker and send a photo of the bed, as well as a photo of the support rails on the underside of the bed or a photo of the law label, to [email protected] to receive the free replacement product.

Online at Amazon.com, Bed Bath & Beyond, Belk.com, Brookside, eBay, Home Depot, JC Penney, Lowes.com, Lucid, Macys, Menards, Overstock, QVC, Sears.com, Target.com, Malouf VIP, Wayfair and Walmart, and in stores nationwide from September 2019 through April 2024 for between $150 and $250

