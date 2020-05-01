Thorntons introduces GripHero anti-static hand protectors as the company’s latest measure to enhance guest safety. GripHero hand protectors are anti-static, biodegradable and designed for use around fuel — and are now available at every fuel pump at every

Thorntons store nationwide.

“At Thorntons, we care greatly about the safety and well-being of our Guests and our Team Members. We are pleased to offer this innovative new solution as an added layer of protection to bring our Guests extra peace of mind when they shop for fuel and other great products at our always clean stores,” said Simon Richards, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Thorntons stores are open 24/7 to serve our communities with safe and clean places to shop for quality fuels and other great food and beverage offers.”

The biodegradable and anti-static GripHero single-use Hand Protectors are designed for use around motor fuels and provide an extra layer of protection while minimizing contact and the potential transfer of germs while using fuel dispensers — whether pin pads, grade selectors or fuel nozzles.

“We are very excited that Thorntons is leading the way in North America with our award winning GripHero product. During this time, safely protecting the public and the environment is our priority and the GripHero product uniquely delivers both with the most efficient hand protection available,” said Oli Yeo CEO and Founder of GripHero. “It has been fantastic to partner with Thorntons to be the first in North America to deliver

this solution.”