Thomas & Hutton is pleased to announce the following new hire in its Smyrna

office.

Will Brasfield joined Thomas & Hutton’s Environmental Department in Smyrna as a Field

Representative. Will’s previous experience includes several years as an operating engineer constructing mainline natural gas pipelines, and in the structural steel industry before obtaining his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. His responsibilities as a Field Representative include construction observation services for municipal infrastructure projects. Will is currently overseeing the Olive Branch Sewer Trunk Line project consisting of over 5-miles of 24-inch gravity sewer line for the Town of Smyrna as well as the Main Street Water Booster Station which has a capacity of 3.0 MGD for the City of Spring Hill. Will serves as the liaison between Thomas & Hutton Project Managers and contractors, effectively administering contracts and providing guidance on various project situations.

ABOUT THOMAS & HUTTON:

Thomas & Hutton celebrates 75 years of creating transformative communities. Founded in 1946, Thomas & Hutton is a privately-held professional services company providing consulting, engineering, planning, landscape architecture, surveying, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) services to public and private clients across the Southeast. Thomas & Hutton is in nine regions, including Savannah, Brunswick, and Atlanta, Georgia; Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.tandh.com.