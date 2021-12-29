Thomas “Gene” Gentry Whitworth, Jr., age 70 of Murfreesboro died December 27, 2021. He was a native of Rutherford Co. and was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Gentry Whitworth, Sr.

He was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ, and a graduate of Kittrell High School. Thomas had worked for Advance Auto Parts in Murfreesboro.

He is survived by his mother, Peggy Whitworth; sisters, Rhonda Barrett and husband Danny, Deborah Webb and husband Billy; daughter, Terri Whitworth; nieces and nephews, Eric Barrett and wife Melissa, Allison Davidson and husband Jay, Kyle Webb and wife Marissa, Megan Webb.

Visitation will be Thursday 11:00AM until 12:30PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be at 1:00PM Thursday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

