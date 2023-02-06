This Week’s Forecast 2-6-10,2023

We will see a return to Spring temps for a couple of days, and very windy. Rains return mid-week and then we cool back down a bit to more seasonable temps. Wouldn’t be surprised to see a wind advisory or 2 this week.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday
Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 65. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
Showers. Low around 53. Windy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.