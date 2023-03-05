This Week’s Weather Forecast 3-5-12-2023

Winds and rain return, but temperatures remain mild. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.