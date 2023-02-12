This Week’s Forecast 12-13-19,2022- Windy Warm and Stormy

We will see a return to Spring this week before seeing a significant drop in temps by the weekend. Here’s a look ahead to your work week. We will be paying particular attention to Wednesday and Thursday as a severe storm threat seems likely to emerge, especially Thursday.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Monday Sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday Night Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 70. South wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.