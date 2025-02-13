This Nashville Restaurant Named Top Hidden Gem for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is synonymous with the quest for the perfect romantic dinner – and often, securing a table at a top-tier restaurant becomes a feat in itself. Take Le Bernardin in NYC: a seafood haven with an elegant ambiance, where reservations vanish months ahead of the big day.

But who says romance needs to come with exclusivity? Sacramento-based Zinfandel Grille restaurant set out to uncover the hidden gem eateries across the U.S. that diners have truly fallen for – spots that may lack Michelin stars but overflow with charm, character, and exceptional cuisine served in cozy, intimate settings.

On the list is Nashville’s The Standard. Zinfandel Grille stated, “The Standard in Nashville offers an upscale dining experience rooted in Southern cuisine. Located in a historic 1843 home, Executive Chef Joe Shaw reimagines classic dishes with modern flair, such as fried green tomatoes topped with fresh crabmeat, creating a unique culinary showcase of Southern heritage.”

The Standard is located at 167 Rosa Parks Boulevard, Nashville. Find the complete menu here.

