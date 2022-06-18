Award-winning actress and EMI Nashville recording artist Chrissy Metz announces Chrissy Metz Live at City Winery, a seven-city tour kicking off Aug. 9 in Washington, D.C. stopping in Nashville on September 1.

The intimate setting of City Winery provides the perfect atmosphere for Metz’s affable, easy-going presence and storytelling to match her relatable music, from the emotional “Actress” to the empowering “Girl Go” and more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 17 at noon local time. Visit www.ChrissyMetzMusic.com for more.

About Chrissy Metz

EMI Nashville artist Chrissy Metz signed a recording contract shortly following her starring role in the 20th Century Fox Breakthrough movie and soundtrack featuring her performance of the Oscar-nominated track, “I’m Standing With You.” While an award-winning actress well known for her role as “Kate Pearson” on NBC’s This Is Us, Metz has always called music her “first love.”

When not on a tv or film set, Metz spends much of her time in Nashville writing and recording music. She has performed on famed stages from the Grand Ole Opry to the Bluebird Cafe. Find Metz’s music including “Girl Go,” “Feel Good,” Talking To God,” “Actress” and more at www.ChrissyMetzMusic.com.