This Home Retailer Has Filed for Bankruptcy

Home goods retailer At Home has filed for bankruptcy, reports CNN.

The Dallas-based company cites slower consumer spending and tariffs as the reasons for its decision. With the bankruptcy, the company will eliminate substantially all of its approximately $2 billion in debt while providing $200 million for operations.

CEO, Brad Weston, shared with CNN a statement regarding the bankruptcy, stating, “operating against the backdrop of an increasingly dynamic and rapidly evolving trade environment as we navigate the impact of tariffs” and that the changes “will improve our ability to compete in the marketplace in the face of continued volatility and increase the resilience of our business for the long term.”

Due to the Chapter 11 filing, the company has identified 26 stores that will close in California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, Massachusetts, Illinois, Virginia, Florida, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Montana, and Wisconsin. No stores have been identified at this time for Tennessee. The area has three locations – Nashville, Mount Juliet, and Franklin.

