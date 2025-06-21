Third Day Announces 30th Anniversary Tour Stop in Nashville

One of the most iconic bands in Christian music history, the four-time GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum rock band THIRD DAY is thrilled to announce its upcoming 30th anniversary tour. Set to hit arenas across the U.S. in spring 2026, the THIRD DAY 30th Anniversary Tour will span 30 once-in-a-lifetime shows with a finale in the band’s hometown Atlanta market. The tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena in April 2026.

For the first time in 11 years, the hall-of-fame band’s original four members, Mac Powell, Mark Lee, David Carr and Tai Anderson will reunite on stage for an unforgettable victory lap. Fans will experience an electrifying, can’t-miss live event featuring a bucket-list of crowd favorites, pulling from THIRD DAY’s impressive 31 No. 1 singles across 14 albums.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time at www.ThirdDay.com and www.AwakeningFoundation.com. Fueled by THIRD DAY’S 2018 farewell tour making history by selling out in 12 minutes, there is enormous anticipation for the anniversary tour ticket sale date. The tour is being produced by the Awakening Foundation.

