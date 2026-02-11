Third Annual Kidsville Family Walk to Return to Centennial Park

Centennial Park Conservancy announced that the third annual Kidsville Family Walk will take place along Centennial Park ’s Lake Watauga on Saturday, February 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The free event will feature activities for the whole family, in addition to local partners and food trucks. Families will have the opportunity to get active as they interact with nature, play games, and participate in arts and crafts activities within Centennial Park, and receive free morning entry to the Parthenon.

“The Kidsville Family Walk serves as an opportunity for children and their families to get outdoors in the winter,” said Justin Branam, Centennial Park Conservancy’s Vice President of Programming. “We’re excited to celebrate Valentine’s Day while getting everyone moving in Centennial Park, with a healthy dose of nature, active play, games, art, and fun for the whole family.”

Highlights of the Kidsville Family Walk include:

Storybook Walk: Read the children’s book “Your Are a Raccoon!” at multiple stations as you walk along the banks of Lake Watauga.

Games: Winter Olympics-inspired games like ice cube hockey, sled pulling, and tabletop curling

Arts & Crafts: Explore free arts and crafts activities and earn a stamp at Community Partner booths. Children will also receive a participant medal that offers free Parthenon admission between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Instrument Petting Zoo: Play with musical instruments courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame®.

Food & Beverages: Enjoy local food trucks and a variety of beverages including DonutNV Brentwood TN, Wyldeflour Pizza Co, and more to be announced.

Community participants in the Kidsville Family Walk include: Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum, Imagination Library, Vanderbilt Athletics, Vanderbilt University, and more to be announced.

