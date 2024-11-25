Thieves Use Stolen Pickup to Snatch ATM from Open Business

(November 25, 2024) – Murfreesboro Police detectives are searching for four men who used a stolen pickup to smash into the front glass of a convenience store and using it to rip the ATM off its foundation. This happened while the store was open with the clerk and customers inside, and others outside pumping gas.

The brazen burglary happened at the 7-Eleven Exxon on S. Church Street on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 5:33 a.m.

Surveillance video shows that after the pickup was backed into the business’s glass window, one of the men tied a guy wire around the ATM. The pickup’s driver then accelerated forward, pulling the ATM from its base. The thieves loaded the ATM into the pickup’s bed and sped away.

The stolen 2006 silver GMC Sierra pickup was found abandoned on Rutherford Blvd. It was stolen from a residence on Veterans Parkway. The damaged ATM was also located.

The thieves were also seen on surveillance video behind a church on Veterans Parkway before the theft. At one point, the stolen pickup, a stolen Chevy Suburban, a blue Dodge Charger, and a dark gray Infiniti SUV were all parked behind the church.

The Suburban was later found, but detectives are still trying to find the Charger and the Infiniti.

If you have any information that could be helpful to investigators, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507.

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division Property Crimes detectives.

