Thieves Caught on Camera Stealing from Murfreesboro Lowe’s

April 22, 2025 – MPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives are searching for two people who stole a zero-turn lawn mower and a minibike from Lowe’s on April 20.

The thieves used bolt cutters to cut the cables on the lawn mowers and loaded a Toro Zero-Turn mower and an Ego Battery Minibike onto a trailer. The stolen items are worth $7,900.

The trailer was hitched to a minivan.

If you know who committed this crime, please contact Detective Kyle Ferree at 629-201-5628.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email