These Restaurants are Open on Christmas Day

While most kitchens close on December 25th, a handful of restaurants stay open on Christmas Day, welcoming diners with festive menus, comforting favorites, and a stress-free way to celebrate the holiday.

Restaurants Open On Christmas

Applebee’s – This neighborhood bar and grill will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year. It’s a good idea to call ahead for your local Applebee’s hours.

Buca di Beppo – Most restaurants are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but double-check your nearest location to be sure.

Brio Italian Grill – Brio has all the ingredients for the perfect holiday meal and will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Del Frisco’s Grille – Head to Del Frisco’s for a Christmas Day for their Holly Jolly Feast. It includes a 40-ounce Prime Standing Rib Roast, paired with savory sides, a crisp seasonal salad, and decadent desserts. Be sure to make a reservation!

Denny’s – Want breakfast for Christmas dinner this year? Denny’s is open 24/7 on both Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Call your local Denny’s to confirm times.

Dunkin’ – No matter if you like your coffee hot or cold, you can pick it up at your local store on December 24 and 25. Hours may vary, so check with your local spot.

Hard Rock Cafe – Amp up your Christmas Day with some rock and roll! Most locations will be open on December 25, but check your local Hard Rock Cafe to be sure.

IHOP – Let pancakes, bacon and drip coffee give you the energy to get through the day! IHOP restaurants are open 24/7 and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are no different, although hours vary by restaurant location, so check with your local store first.

McDonald’s – McDonald’s will be open on Christmas for your side-of-fries needs or full-meal munchies, but give them a call first to make sure you know the hours at your local store (some franchises may be closed, or close early).

Morton’s The Steakhouse – Savor the holidays at Morton’s The Steakhouse! They are open and serving up delicious food this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Make sure you make a reservation to feast on their three-course (for two) holiday dinner, which features a winter salad, chateaubriand (a cut of tenderloin) two sides and a dessert.

P.F. Chang’s – Chinese food on Christmas? We can’t think of anything more delectable. Check out P.F. Chang’s new holiday menu which includes Miso Lobster Dumplings, Black Pepper Filet, Longlife Noodles & Prawns plus Butter Cake.

STK Steakhouse – STK Steakhouse will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, featuring seasonal wagyu, holiday cocktails and prime rib. Book your reservation now for an unforgettable holiday dining experience.

Waffle House – Not surprising, from a restaurant that’s known for never closing, Waffle House will continue to be open 24/7 on Christmas Day. So stop by anytime you like for your breakfast-food fix. Don’t forget to pour on lots of syrup!

