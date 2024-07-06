These Local Restaurants Were Honored by Wine Spectators Restaurant Awards 2024

Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine, has unveiled the winners of the 2024 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,777 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 75 countries internationally.

“The restaurant industry is growing and thriving, with restaurant openings surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time. To take advantage of the uptick, restaurateurs are investing in their wine programs,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about. I’m pleased to congratulate all 3,777 restaurants for their dedication to wine and exemplary wine lists.”

The Nashville and Franklin area had several on the list. Restaurants in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Memphis and Walland also made the list.

Here’s a look at the middle Tennessee restaurants on the list. Click here to see the entire list.

360 Bistro – 6000 Hwy 100, Nashville

Barcelona Wine Bar – 1200 Villa Place, Nashville

Bourbon Steak – 201 8th Ave S., Nashville

Carne Mare – W Nashville, 300 12th Ave S, Nashville

Jeff Ruby’s – 300 4th Ave N., Nashville

Yolan – The Joseph, 403 4th Ave S, Nashville

Char – 3988 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

Deacon’s New South – 401 Church St, Nashville

Etch – 303 Demonbreun

Hall’s Chophouse – 1600 West End Ave, Nashville

STK – 700 12th Ave S, Nashville

The Palm Nashville – 140 5th Ave S, Nashville

Trattoria II Mulino – Hilton Nashville, 144 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Cork & Cow – 403 Main St, Franklin

Red Pony – 408 Main St, Franklin

Perry’s Steakhouse – 5028 Aspen Grove, Franklin

Del Frisco’s – 1201 Demonbreun St, Nashville & 207 Franklin Road, Brentwood

January at Southall Inn & Farm – 2200 Osage Loop, Franklin

City Winery – 609 Lafayette St, Nashville

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood – 590 Broadway, Nashville

Marsh House, Thompson Hotel, 401 11th Ave S, Nashville

Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. They are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 2,150; 1,531; and 96 winners this year in each respective category.

This year, Wine Spectator has granted four new Grand Awards: Grasing’s in Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA; Lazy Bear in San Francisco, CA; Le Bistro de l’Hôtel in Beaune, France and The Yeatman in Porto, Portugal. The Restaurant Awards issue includes exclusive profiles on each winner and the talent behind each of the wine collections that earned them this honor.

Also featured in Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue: How today’s restaurants are reinvesting in the future by rebuilding their wine programs and partnering for success with wineries and winemakers to deepen relationships and lay the groundwork for continued growth.

The Restaurant Awards issue, which features chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud on the cover, becomes available to readers July 9th.

