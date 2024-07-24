These Items Are Not Eligible During Tax Free Weekend 2024

Tax free weekend is this weekend – July 26-28, 2024.

As in prior years, consumers will not pay sales tax on clothing, school and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less. The tax-free holiday weekend begins July 26 at 12:01 am and ends Sunday, July 28 at 11:59 pm.

These items are NOT tax-free during the holiday sales weekend.

Belt Buckles

Belts, tool

Boots, ski

Breathing masks

Bridal apparel other than gowns or veils

Briefcases

Cell phones

Compact disks

Computer Software

Computer storage

Cosmetics

Diskettes

Electronic Readers

Emblems

Fabric

Face Shields

Fins, Swim

Glasses, Safety

Globes

Gloves, Protective

Goggles, Safety

Guards, sports, hand, elbow,mouth, shin

Hair Notions

Handbags

Hard Hats

Hearing Protectors

Helmets

Jewelry

Jump Drives

Leased Items

Maps

Paintbrushes not used for artwork

Paints- only paints defined as school supplies exempt

Patches

Printer Ink

Printer Paper

Printer Supplies

Printers

Protective Equipment

Reference Books

Reference Maps

Rented Items

Respirators

School Computer Supplies

School Instructional Material

Sewing Equipment and Supplies

Sewing Materials

Shoes, Ballet, Tap

Shoes, Cleated or Spiked

Shoulder Pads for Dresses

Shoulder Pads, Sports

Skates, Ice and Roller

Ski boots

Skin Diving Suit

Smart Phones

Sport or Recreational Equipment

Sunglasses

Telephones

Thread

Thumb Drives

Tool Belts

Trade or Business, Items Used in

Umbrellas

Video Game Consoles

Wallets

Watches

Welders Gloves

Wetsuits

Yarn

Zippers

