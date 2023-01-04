These are the Best Colleges and Universities in Tennessee

Donna Vissman
photo from Vanderbilt University

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, listing the best colleges in Tennessee.

WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Here are the top ten colleges and universities in Tennessee.

1. Vanderbilt University 6. Lipscomb University
2. Rhodes College 7. University of Tennessee
3. Union University 8. Middle Tennessee State University
4. The University of the South 9. Maryville College
5. Tennessee Wesleyan University 10. Freed-Hardeman University

