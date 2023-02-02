There will Soon be a Nashville Version of Monopoly

Monopoly, featuring all of your favorite Nashville landmarks, could soon be a game you play with your family.

Top Trumps announced a Nashville edition of Monopoly is in the works. It will be available to purchase on October 1st, reports WSMV.

Ahead of the game releasing, they are asking for residents input on what should be on the board – landmarks like Tootsie’s or Luke Bryan’s bar? To submit a suggestion send an email to nashville@toptrumps.com.

“We aim to ensure that MONOPOLY – Nashville is an accurate portrayal of what locals love about their cities, so we would love for everyone to get on board and send us their recommendations of their favorites,” said Brooke Gorman, a Top Trumps representative, to WSMV. “Anything and everything is up for consideration – The Grand Ole Opry, the Tennessee Titans, Ryman Auditorium, Lower Broad and Tootsies Orchid Lounge, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Frist Art Museum, The Parthenon, Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, we want to know your favorite places to go in Music City and have to be on the board – so please get involved!”