The Weeknd Brings Stadium Tour to Nashville

The Weeknd released his highly anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow via XO / Republic Records. The new album follows a record breaking 2024, during which The Weeknd became the first artist in history to have 27 songs with over 1 billion streams each on Spotify – he currently has 118 million monthly listeners on the platform.

In support of the full album trilogy, The Weeknd will embark on a brand-new stadium tour across North America this year featuring Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti and special guest Mike Dean.

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour will span 25+ dates, feature never-before-seen production, and include an electrifying setlist. The tour stops at Nissan Stadium on August 12th.

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale HERE now until Tuesday, February 4 at 9 am ET. The Artist Presale will begin Wednesday, February 5 at 10am local time and run until Thursday, February 6 at 9am local time. The Cash App Card presale (U.S. dates only, details below) will begin Thursday, February 6 at 10am local time. The general onsale will begin Friday, February 7 at 10am local time at theweeknd.com/tour.

