The Vols Remain in the Top 10 of Both National Polls

From utsports.com

After an open week, the Tennessee Volunteers remained in the top 10 of both national polls, holding at the No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 and moving up one spot, from No. 9 to No. 8, in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) is ranked in the top 10 in back-to-back weeks for the first time since Oct. 2 and Oct. 10, 2016, when the Vols also held the No. 9 position in the AP poll both times.

The Vols are gearing up for their third-ranked matchup of the season when they take on LSU in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. CT Saturday on ESPN. The Tigers checked into the AP Top 25 at No. 25 and are receiving votes in the Coaches poll.

It marks the first time that both squads will face off as ranked teams since the 2007 SEC Championship Game.